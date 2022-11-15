Obituary - Tajara Cherise Burgher

Tajara Cherise Burgher, age 34, passed into eternal rest Thursday, November 3, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia, after a brief illness.Tajara was born on October 2, 1988, to Juvette Williams and Randolph Burgher at St. John's Hospital in Queens, New York.She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 2007. After graduating from high school, she furthered her education and majored in culinary arts.She loved to dance, sing and cook. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family.Tajara is preceded in death by her children, Taveah and Noah Burgher; her maternal grandparents, Goldie and Jerry Munion Sr.; and an uncle, Jerry Munion Jr.She leaves her memories to be cherished by her children, Tony and Treyana Burgher and Naomi Burgher; goddaughter, Christian Thomas, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, Juvette Williams of Statesboro, Ga.; her father, Randolph (Janice) Burgher of Queens, N.Y.; her sister, Shanel Burgher; and brother, Aujauni Burgher, both of Queens, N.Y.; a brother, Malcolm Cooper of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Cherise Munion and Geneva Witherspoon, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Bridgette Cameron of Queens, N.Y.; uncles, Brandon Munion of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Desmond Munion, Radcliff McGowan and Lenorth McGoawn, all of Queens, N.Y.The public viewing for Ms. Burgher will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from noon until 5 p.m.The family will be receiving guests for a walk-through viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Joanna M. Fields visitation room at the Matthew H. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Ditch Pond Missionary Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga., with the Rev. Germain Williams officiating and the Rev. Mary Robbins, pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jamar Swinson, Travis Allen, Reginald Byrd, Ramone Ziegler, Maurice Robinson and Antonio Mincey.Matthew H. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



