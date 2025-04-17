Obituary - Susan Claudette Tucker

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Susan Claudette Tucker, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 15, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Robert Leon Tucker and Annie Lou Scott Tucker.

A graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, Claudette had a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as a supervisory realty specialist, following 25 years of service.

Claudette fiercely loved her family and friends. She also loved helping others and had a giving heart. She loved reading, participating in sports and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Scotty and Rollene Tucker; her grandparents, Claude O’Neil and Audie Scott and Susie and Frank Tucker.

Surviving are her brother and his precious wife, Hubert and Sonya Tucker of Peachtree City; special friends, Denise and Ron Titus; nephews, Lance Tucker, Travis Britt (Hillary) and Josh Britt (Jackie); her nieces, Olivia Tucker (Heidi) and Neena Tucker. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

A graveside service and burial will be at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 26th, at 1:30 p.m.

The family will receive visitors following the service at the graveside.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2025

