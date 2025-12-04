Obituary - Sue Andrea Sherwood

Sue Andrea Sherwood, 84, of Statesboro, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Born in Niles, Michigan, to the late Dorothy Lemon Dittmar and Walter Debus, Sue graduated in 1960 from Berrien Springs High School, where she was class president, a cheerleader and an active member of the chorus. She starred in several school musicals, including "The Pirates of Penzance" and "Oklahoma!"

After graduation, she attended business college and began her career with Whirlpool in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

On August 5, 1961, Sue married her high school sweetheart, Bob Sherwood. They were blessed with two daughters, Karen Sue, born in St. Charles, Illinois; and Anne-Marie, born in St. Joseph, Michigan.

While raising her family in Michigan, Sue was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she was crowned Valentine Queen, served as a 4-H leader and sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, Michigan.

In 1981, Sue and Bob moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where they became devoted members of Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Sue shared her love of music as a longtime member of the Chancel Choir and she participated in the Fellowship Sunday School Class, the Suzannah Wesleyan Circle and several church committees.

Sue worked for many years at W.G. Suttles Interiors as an assistant decorator and office manager. Known for her impeccable taste, creativity and generous spirit, she brought beauty and joy to those around her. She loved gardening and took pride in keeping her home and yard immaculate.

Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her greatest joy, and the memories she created with them will be treasured forever.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Bob; her daughters, Karen (Kevin) Stanton and Anne-Marie Sherwood Aldred; her grandchildren, Roland (Kayla) Willock, Brandon Willock, Lydia Ann Willock, Drew Aldred, Piper Willock and Luke Aldred; her great-grandson, Callahan Willock; and her siblings, Judith Zerfoss, Ronald Debus and Tobi (Michael) Charbonneau; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Doug) Fauve; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Debus Jr.; her grandparents, Clyde and Lydia Lemon; her aunt and uncle, Bob and Helen Lemon; her parents, Dorothy Dittmar and Walter Debus; her parents-in-law, Natalie and Bob Sherwood; and her grandparents-in-law, Gerald and Grace Proud.

A celebration of life for Sue Sherwood was held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, with visitation in the Parlor from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Chancel Choir and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pittman Park Chancel Choir Fund in memory of Sue Sherwood.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of her celebration of life will be available at www.Pittmanpark.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 4, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



