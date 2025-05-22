Obituary - Shirley "Renaee" Rushing

Shirley "Renaee" Rushing, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, in Savannah, Ga. Born on December 28th, 1955, Renaee spent her life surrounded by family, friends and her cherished community.

Renaee was a devoted wife to her husband, Jerry Rushing, and a loving mother to her two daughters, Heather Rushing Powell (Will Waters) and Haley Rushing (fiancée, Nick Edenfield), both of whom held a special place in her heart. Her two granddaughters, Natalie and Savanna Powell, were her pride and joy, and she treasured every moment spent with them, filling their lives with warmth and love.

Renaee is also survived by her siblings, Karen (Michael) Iler, Phil Olliff and Kevin Olliff; and several nieces and nephews, who remember her fondly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lamar Olliff and Anna Jincie Olliff; as well as her brothers, David Olliff, Terrell Olliff, Greg Olliff and Thomas Olliff; and sisters, DeRita Smith, Delores Taylor and Cindy Harville.

For over 30 years, Renaee worked diligently as a bookkeeper at Stubbs Oil Company in Statesboro, Ga., where she was respected for her dedication, precision and genuine kindness.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Renaee was passionate about her hobbies, which included crochet, watching soap operas and wrestling, going to the beach, and most importantly, spending treasured time with her grandchildren.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in honoring Renaee's memory during the visitation on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both services will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Statesboro, GA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Statesboro.

Renaee's memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of all who knew her, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire and uphold her family and friends through their sorrow.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.





Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







