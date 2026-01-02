Obituary - Shirley Ann Lee

Shirley Ann Lee, aged 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Ogeechee Area Hospice, with her husband of 55 years by her side.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Statesboro where she enjoyed sharing her faith with friends in the Salt and Light Sunday School Class.

Shirley was born in Sylvania, Georgia to the late Leroy Sr. and Christine Perryman Wiley, sharecroppers who instilled in her a love and respect of God and a strong work ethic. She readily shared her talents to improve the life of her family and friends. Through the years, she started and managed her own businesses as a hair stylist and real estate broker while raising three sons.

Her family held a special place in her heart. She took great joy in singing “Happy Birthday” to each family member and ensuring a proper celebration of their day with balloons and cake. She was always ready to share a fishing pole and her tip on the best way to remove a fish without getting finned.

She was preceded in death by Geraldine Robbins (sister) and Leroy “Skeeter” Wiley, Jr. (brother).

She is survived by her cherished husband of 55 years, Stanton B. Lee II, her children, Stanton B. Lee III (Leigh Ann), Scott A. Lee (Ashley) and Seth A. Lee (Tina), her grandchildren, Michael De La Cruz (Jessica), Justin Lee, Lindsay Lee, Tim Lee, Travis Lee, Patrick Lee, Maria Lee, Andy Lee, Alyssa Allen, Joshua Allen, and Sophia Allen, her brother-in-law, Louis Lee, nieces and nephew, Ginny Aldredge (Mike), Jackie Robbins, Chad Wiley, her great-grandchildren, Zayden and Averie, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Lee.

The family will honor Shirley’s life with a private gathering at a later date. There will be no public visitation or funeral, but your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church Statesboro or Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Statesboro Herald, January 3, 2026

