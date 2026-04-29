Obituary - Sara Alice Williams Lewis

Sara Alice Williams Lewis, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga. Sara was born on April 20, 1940, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Eual Williams and Kathleen Byrd Williams.

She was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and later from Draughan’s Business College in Savannah.

While in Savannah, she met and married her husband, Walter Lewis, and they moved back to Statesboro in 1961.

She worked as secretary and treasurer for Lewis Printing for many years.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved taking care of all of her grandchildren and was very involved in each one’s early life. When each one of her grandchildren were school age, she would pick them up from school each day and would take them to their afternoon activities.

When she was younger, she loved to sing in the choir; she sang many solos and sang in a trio at church. She was our prayer warrior. She prayed for all of her family daily and loved her Lord. We will miss her covering us with her prayers.

She was a social butterfly that loved everyone she met and loved her new friends at Willow Pond Cottages.

Sara was active in many organizations. She served as a charter member of the American Business Women’s Association, the Interdenominational Christian Bible Study, WMU, helped start Christian Social Ministries and received a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 1987. She was a member of First Baptist Church, active in the Salt and Light Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lewis; and her brother, James A. Williams.

She is survived by her three children, Cindy (Clark) Bowers of Statesboro, Tommy Lewis (Gina Donisi) of Statesboro and Randy Lewis (April Jackson) of St. Simons Island; her grandchildren, Sara Jane Bernhardt (Garrett) of Prosper, Texas; Katie Ann Hodges (Colton) of Statesboro, Alexis Taylor (Abram) of Savannah, Alaina Peay of Statesboro, Bubba Lewis of Green Bay, Wis.; Allie Lewis of Statesboro, Justin T. Lewis (Shalli) of Statesboro and Preslie Hand (Sam) of Brooklet; her great-grandchildren, Norah Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Theo Peay, Parrish Lewis, Adler Lewis, Marion Lewis and Zadie Hand. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Ann Vincent of Douglas and Brenda Barbos (Achim) of Romania; and a special nephew, Chris Williams (Shae) of Statesboro. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Billy Sellers, Ronnie Lewis, Larry Williams, James Williams, Adam Waters, Jerry Rushing and Jim Tyler.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2026

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