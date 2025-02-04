Obituary - Sandra Faye Barber Lewis

Sandra Faye Barber Lewis, age 75, left this world in Statesboro, Ga., on February 1 on her own terms: surrounded by love, laughter and probably a little bit of Elvis playing in the background. She was born on December 17, 1949, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Sandra was an Army brat through and through, a trait that shaped her resilience, adaptability and knack for making friends wherever she went. She may have faced her fair share of challenges, but she never let them dim her light. If anything, they only made her sparkle brighter.

Sandra was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, aunt and grandmother (proudly known as “Gee”). She was everyone’s biggest cheerleader, sometimes loudly and unapologetically so. Her boundless love and unshakable positivity made her a magnet for good company, and her captivating charm meant you were going to hear her opinion whether you asked for it or not.

A lifelong Elvis fan, Sandra’s extensive collection of memorabilia was nothing short of legendary and she never missed an opportunity to remind you that he was the one true king. But beyond her love for blue suede shoes, Sandra had a gift for making people feel special. She could light up any room with her infectious laughter, quick wit and unwavering kindness. Her perseverance was an inspiration and her love was felt by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bobbie Mae Barber; her brother, Grover Earl Johnson Barber; and her sister, Brenda Kaye Barber Newcomb.

Sandra leaves behind a family who adored her: her daughter, Mandy Rabalais; her son, Brian Grover Carney; her brothers, Keith (Jeana) Barber and Spence (Marla) Barber; her beloved grandchildren, Sawyer Rabalais and Drake (Ashley) Carney; and her great-grandchildren, Joy, Jackson and Chloe. She also leaves behind many cousins from Bulloch County and beyond; her cherished nieces and nephew, Meghan and Caitlin Barber and Jeremiah (Tonya) Newcomb; along with lifelong best friends, Nancie Pollard and Toody Clites-Porter; and special loved ones, Anna Spence, Page Spence and Tashi Omoniyi.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service immediately following at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held afterward.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Sandra was truly one of a kind: a firecracker, a force of nature, with a heart so big it could hold the whole world.

She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2025

