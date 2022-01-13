Obituary - Sammie Cheryl Wright

Sammie Cheryl Wright of Warner Robins received her heavenly home on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was 77 years old.Sammie was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in her hometown of Portal, Georgia.She worked at Keller Industries before she took a position at Stalnaker Plastics. She retired from Stalnaker after many years of employment.Most of all, she loved life and her family.She was born on December 12, 1944, to the late Sam W. and Louise Lee Wright.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Wright; and special brothers-in-law, Edward Palmieri and Dan Jaskula.She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Eloise Donaldson (Jack), Gerry Palmieri, Margaret Jaskula, Dan Wright (Lynn) and Randy Wright (Susan); sister-in-law, Becky Wright; and a host of nephews, nieces and special friends.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home.Sammie’s service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal, Georgia.Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online registry for the family.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



