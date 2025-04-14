Obituary - Sally Smith Brinson

Sally Smith Brinson, age 79, passed away on April 11, 2025, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice facility.

Sally was born in Statesboro, the daughter of the late Thomas and Betty Josey Smith.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband, Glenn Brinson; and her sister, Judy Smith Aldred.

She is survived by her brother, Grady Smith (Debra); her sons, Jake Hill (Fay) and Judson Hill (Shannon); her stepchildren, Cyndi Williams (Ronnie), Chris Brinson (Raquel) and William Horne (Angela); and her grandchildren, Virginia Hill, Thomas Hill, Brinson Williams, Wright Brinson, Sophia Horne and Grey Horne.

Sally served as an official court reporter for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit for many years.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother.

She loved spending time with friends and family.

She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 22002 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2025

