Obituary - Roy Linwood Woodard Sr.

Roy Linwood Woodard Sr. passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the age of 80. Roy was born on September 2, 1945, in Kenly, North Carolina, and lived there for his childhood and teen years.

His mom and dad provided a loving, caring and nurturing environment for him and his brother, Frank, in their home.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Jesse W. Woodard; his mother, Jessie Pearl G. Woodard; and his brother, Jesse Franklin Woodard.

In 1967, while serving in the United States Army Reserve at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, Roy met his future wife, Becky Wilson. They were engaged in 1968 and later married on August 3, 1969. They lived in North Carolina, Augusta, Georgia, and eventually made their home in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1971, where they have lived for 54 years. Roy and Becky were married for 56 years and their love for God and faith in His guidance helped them to make a home for their family, a place of love and security.

Roy attended school in Kenly for 12 years and Campbell University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1968.

He began his career in banking and later became a sales representative for Unijax Paper Sales Company out of Savannah, Georgia, until his retirement.

Among his hobbies were enjoying watching and helping with his children’s activities in sports and at church. He also enjoyed playing golf with his special groups of “golfing buddies”.

After retirement, he loved to be involved with his grandchildren’s activities in school and especially watching them playing their various sports.

Having love for and being loved by his family was so special to him.

Roy was a man of faith in God and his Savior Jesus Christ. Helping him to follow the lessons of love and integrity was his membership and participation in Kenly Lodge, No. 257 of the Fraternal Order of Masons. Love for God, family and others were lessons well-learned and practiced in this organization and his life. He received his 50-year pin of involvement in Masonry in 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Becky W. Woodard; his daughter, Stacie Woodard Anderson (Jeffrey); his son, Roy Linwood Woodard Jr. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tristan and Gavin Sojka, Elana, Grayson and Emily Woodard and Clay Anderson; sister-in-law, Sandy Woodard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Dean Cooper; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including his special cousin, Jean Gaylor Stanford, and her husband, Ken Stanford.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith, Pastor Jim Rogers and Gary McCorkle officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or the North Carolina Masonic Home for Children at North Carolina Masonic Home for Children at https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/mhco

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2025

