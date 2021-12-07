Obituary - Rev. Robert Elsie Black

The Rev. Robert Elsie Black of Brooklet, Georgia, passed away at 1:00 p.m. December 3, 2021, with his family by his side, at the age of 89.He is preceded in death by his father, William Ell Black; mother, Gertrude Black; and wife, Joan Copeland Black, of 59 years; and 12 siblings.He leaves behind his sister, Bertha Ruth Cravey of Waycross, Ga.; four children, James Ronnie Black of Brooklet, Ga., (Rita); Brenda Greenway of Black Creek, Ga., (Tommy); Pamela Purvis of Brooklet, Ga., (Thomas); and Robert Kelvin Black of Brooklet, Ga., (Chris); six grandchildren, Candi O’Sheill (Sean), Wesley Black (Amy), Leanna Cowart (Barry), Kimberly Woodcock (Ricky), Andrew Black (Summer) and Rachel Hemphill (Henry); and 12 great-grandchildren.He was born in Baxley, Georgia, and lived many years in Bloomingdale, Ga., before moving to Brooklet in 1994.Robert was a pastor of South Newington Baptist, Blitchton Baptist and Pine Grove churches and interim pastor at several other churches in Bulloch County over a span of 47 years. He was most recently a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church.Additionally, Robert was employed with Union Camp for 45 years, until retiring at age 62.Robert lived his life in service to God and making a good life for his family.He was well respected by all and loved by his family and friends.He will be dearly missed.The family received visitors on Monday, December 6th, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service followed the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Huffingham of Statesboro, Ga.; and Bob Green of Statesboro, Ga., officiated at the funeral with grandson Wesley Black assisting. Interment followed in the Corinth-Leefield Cemetery.Pallbearers were Ronnie Black, Kelvin Black, Thomas Purvis, Tommy Greenway, Wesley Black, Andrew Black.Honorary pallbearers were Nic O’SHeill and James Black.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Corinth-Leefield Cemetery Fund, 5294 Brooklet-Leefield Road, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



