Obituary - Rev. Edward F. "Eddie" Potts

REGISTER, Ga. -- The Rev. Edward F. "Eddie" Potts, age 89, entered his heavenly home on October 29, 2021, with his family at his side. He passed away at home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Eddie was born February 28, 1932, in Berryton, Georgia. He was the second of four children born to Grady L. and Annie Ruth Potts.He remained in Floyd County, Georgia, until he graduated from Model High School in 1951.The principal of Model High School noted that Eddie was the only student who was awarded letters in football, basketball, baseball, track and literary.Eddie attended West Georgia College for two years. While at West Georgia, he lettered in football and baseball. He also was the freshman class president.He then transferred to Georgia Teachers College to play baseball and was the starting shortstop.It was there that he met his future wife, Betty Jean Beasley. He was also president of the senior class and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in education.He and Betty Jean were married in June of 1955.He continued his education at the University of Georgia by earning advanced degrees, an educational specialist degree and a master’s in education degree.During his 30-year career in public education, he guided countless students in Evans, Glynn, Candler and Bulloch counties as a teacher, coach and principal. He served as the principal of Nevils Elementary School for 13 years.He also was named teacher of the year twice, had numerous annuals dedicated to him and received many educational accolades.After retirement from the Georgia public school system, he served as headmaster for Robert Toombs Academy and David Emmanuel Academy.In 1964, Eddie became a bi-vocational pastor when he accepted God’s call to the ministry. He was ordained into the ministry by Union Baptist Church and served as pastor at Union Baptist Church for many years. He also served as pastor for Evergreen Baptist Church, Register Baptist Church and Old Fellowship Baptist Church.After retirement, he served as interim pastor for several area churches. He was always ready as God’s servant to serve churches and his fellow man in any way that he could.While Eddie had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs on television, his greatest passion was serving others and leading them to Jesus Christ. He touched countless lives during his lifetime and was widely known as a kind and gentle man to all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bobby Potts, Johnnie Potts and Sue Barton.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Beasley Potts; daughter, Melanie Potts Smith (Jimmy) of Fayetteville, Georgia; daughter, Sheri Potts Fields (John) of North Port, Florida; and son, Eddie Potts Jr. (Dana) of Register, Georgia; grandchildren, Fran Darden McKoy, Amanda Willis (Gary), Alana Corley, Lauren Potts and Shannon Potts; great-grandchildren, Emerson McKoy, Olivia McKoy and Emma Willis; sister-in-law, Maxine Potts; and many nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 31st, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Abercrombie, the Rev. Harold Smith and Dr. Byron Twiggs officiating.The family will receive visitors two hours prior to the funeral service.Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Register, Georgia.Pallbearers will be David Potts, Marlin Nevil, Brent Nevil, Elwin Kennedy, Michael Iler and the deacons of Union Baptist Church: Tracy Akins, Jim Ackerman and Rick Weaver.The family would like to thank the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their wonderful service. A special thanks to Eddie’s caregiver, Addie Sandifur, for her excellent care and to the many who rendered deeds of love in countless ways, especially a neighbor, Lynn Nevil, who was always there to lend a helping hand.The family requests that remembrances be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; and/or Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Cathy Neville, 1597 Neville Dairy Road, Register Georgia 30452.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.