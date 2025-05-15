Obituary - Rev. Daniel Eldridge Zellner

MILLEN, Ga. -- The Rev. Daniel Eldridge Zellner, age 85, died on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Baptist Village in Waycross, Ga.

The Macon, Ga., native was a graduate of Gordon Military College and the University of Georgia. The Rev. Zellner also graduated from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas.

He served in 13 churches over the next 30 years. He served at Little Briar Baptist Church, Oak Hill Baptist Church, First Baptist in Balboa, Panama; First Baptist Church in Glenwood, Ga.; and retired from Clito Baptist Church in Statesboro after six years.

The Rev. Daniel was a member of the Millen Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Wiley Zellner; and a brother, John Thomas Zellner.

Surviving is his close friend, Joe (Claudette) Sasser of Millen; a sister-in-law, Barbara Zellner; and his nephews, John Zellner Jr. and Mark Zellner.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Millen Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Lindsay, the Rev. Joshua Johnston and the Rev. Brad Asbury officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery in Milner, Ga.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bock Sunday School Class at Millen Baptist Church, 418 College Avenue, Millen, GA 30442.

Statesboro Herald, May 16, 2025

