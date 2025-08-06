Obituary - Raymond Roy “Ray” Haskins

Raymond Roy “Ray” Haskins, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at his home in Statesboro. Ray was born at Ft. Dix, N.J., on March 8th, 1957, to the late Walter Clifford Haskins and Annemarie Susan Ortloff Haskins.

He was raised in Augusta, Ga., and attended the University of Georgia. Ray earned a bachelor of science in forestry at UGA, graduating in 1979, and owned and operated Statesboro Timber Company for many years.

He was known to have never met a stranger.

Ray enjoyed time with friends, was an avid UGA fan and loved time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Ann Haskins; his daughter, Erin Elizabeth Haskins; and his son and daughter-in-law, Hayden Matthew Haskins and Shelby Redd Haskins.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Burgess officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 7, 2025

