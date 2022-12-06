Obituary - Paul Louis Moore

Paul Louis Moore, age 91, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Southern Manor Companion Care.He was born in Metter, Ga., on March 8, 1931, to Donnie Lee Collins Brack and Clarence Brack.Paul attended and graduated from Portal High School, where he played basketball and led the school team to the state playoffs twice.He served in the United States Army and was a master sergeant during the Korean War.Paul was instrumental in starting Bulloch County Fire Department as well as the local horse arenas organization.He was a member of the American Legion and was the oldest living member of the Moose Lodge.In 1956, Paul began his career with the Georgia Forestry Commission and retired after 34 years of service as the second forest ranger.Over the years, he and his family were responsible for planting thousands of pine trees in Bulloch and the surrounding counties.In his early years, Paul enjoyed riding horses, catching wild hogs and cows and breeding bulldogs.Paul loved fishing in the river and spending time at Shellman Bluff.Paul was the patriarch of the Moore family and loved every single one of them above all else. He was a true Southern gentleman and a loyal friend to many.Paul will be remembered most of all for his selflessness, his sense of humor and his gift of storytelling.In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Betty June Olliff Moore; son, Mike Moore; and son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Terri Moore; and brother, Olliff Moore.Paul is survived by his sons, Skeebo (Donna) Moore and Craig Moore; three grandchildren, Laura Moore, Preston (Casey) Moore and Megan Moore; great-grandchildren, Preslee June Moore and Jackson Paul Moore; sweetheart of 18 years, Jean Deal, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Carl E. Brack; sister-in-law, Jackie Moore; nephews, Carl Brack Jr. (Emi) and Ollie (Karla) Moore; and a niece, Bonnie (Rick) Lyle; and his faithful bulldog, Buddy.Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral services were held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro, officiated by Pastor Bo Fordham and Leroy Lane. Interment followed the service at Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers were Britt Claxton, Freddie Deal, Frankie Kennedy, Ernie Newton, Joe Wallace and Kyle Williams.Honorary pallbearers were Vandy’s Coffee Club members and present and past employees of Georgia Forestry Commission.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Ralph Cowart, Julia Weston, Trey Jackson, Jennifer Jones, Debra Snuggs, all of Southern Manor Companion Care; and Jan Johnson of Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care they provided.Memorial contributions may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice or First Baptist Church of Statesboro.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro was in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



