Obituary - Paul Austin Whitlock Jr., MD, FACS

Paul Austin Whitlock Jr., MD, FACS, age 82, passed away on May 17th, 2025, peacefully at his home surrounded by family after bravely battling cancer.

He was born on August 5, 1942, in Carrollton, Ga., and was the eldest son of Martha Louise Ford Whitlock and Paul Austin Whitlock Sr.

He attended Newnan High School and graduated with honors in 1960. Paul went on to the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Tau Omega, graduating in 1964. He then pursued his medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine, finishing in 1968.

Paul began his naval medical career as a lieutenant, completing his internship at Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital, where he met his future wife, Barbara Mohr. He continued his surgery residency at San Diego Naval Hospital, where his first two children, Clarice Louise Wasmuth and Bessie Elizabeth Cameron, were born. Paul continued his naval career at Corpus Christi Naval Hospital, where his third child, Paul Austin III, was born.

In 1975, Paul and Barbara relocated to Statesboro, Ga., where Paul and Dr. Steve White opened Statesboro Surgical Clinic, the first board-certified general surgeons in the area.

His fourth child, Nolan Arthur, was born in Statesboro.

Paul loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and lived his life modeled after the great Physician. As an active member of First Baptist Church Statesboro, he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and for nearly 50 years, a devoted choir member.

Paul was deeply committed to his community and profession, serving as president of the Bulloch Memorial Hospital medical staff and the Ogeechee River Medical Society. He was also a member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress and the Georgia Surgical Society.

Paul received the American Medical Association Recognition Award in 1987 and 1990.

He played a crucial role in recruiting physicians and medical specialists to Statesboro, even after his retirement. He was instrumental in expansions of Bulloch Memorial Hospital and then the building of East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Passionate about leadership and service, he was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Paul was the first elected Republican in Bulloch County since Reconstruction, winning a seat on the Bulloch County Board of Education. He was president of the Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and founding board member of Eagle Bank. A long-time Rotary Club member, he cherished his years as a song leader.

Paul was a recipient of a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award.

Paul was incredibly proud of his 10 grandchildren, Hannah Louise, Edward Henry III and Hattie Barbara Wasmuth (Clarice and Edward), Ansley Elizabeth, Katherine Anne and Harper Olivia Whitlock (Paul Austin III and Heather), Leila Elizabeth and Libby Grace Cameron (Bessie and Purnell) and Trenten Nolan and Bree Lynn Whitlock (Nolan and Krysti).

Paul is also survived by his sister, Rebecca Jones (Larry); brother, Andrew “Andy” Whitlock (Charlotte); niece, Rebecca Whitlock Burns (Brian); and great-nephew and great-niece, Peter and Abigail.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jameson Cameron.

Gifts in memory may be given to First Baptist Church Nursing Fund, Southbridge Community Church Building Fund and the Ogeechee Tech Scholarship Fund for Students.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at First Baptist Church Statesboro on Wednesday, May 21st, at 11 a.m.

Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., providing a moment to share memories and offer condolences before the service.

The ceremony will be presided over by Bill Coen.

Honoring Paul's memory, the pallbearers will include Ronald Adams, Johnny Martin, Alan Miller, Jack Proctor, Sonny Riggs, Alan Tyson and Steve White.

Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2025

