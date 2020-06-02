Obituary - Pastor Alvin J. White

Pastor Alvin J. White, age 49, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.He was a Screven County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. He was a 1989 graduate of Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga., and was employed with Greenway Shuttle of Statesboro, Ga.Mr. White was the pastor, along with his wife, of the Fresh Start New Beginning Ministries of Statesboro, Ga.He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Cynthia White of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Ms. Alexis White, Mr. Deven (Gazzie) White, Mr. Alvin (Cidaria) White Jr., Mr. Ryan White, all of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Mr. Ervin White of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Ms. Andrea White of Atlanta, Ga.; mother-in-law, Ms. Shirley Wells of Portal, Ga.; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.A public walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.Sign our guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



