Obituary - Pamela Jean “Pam” Mixon Cribb

PORTLAND, Tenn. -- Pamela Jean “Pam” Mixon Cribb, 57, passed away in her home in Portland, Tennessee, on November 26, 2021.She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and second mom to many.Pam was a very simple woman. She didn’t have to have the finer things in life. In fact, to be in her pj’s gathered around her family was her favorite thing.She was preceded in death by her daddy, Perry Mixon.Survivors: husband, Phillip “Amp” Cribb of Portland, Tenn.; mother, Thelma Pierce of Springfield, Ga.; daughters, Emily Cribb of Portland, Tenn.; and Heather Anderson of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Logan, Clayton and Abagail Anderson of Statesboro, Ga.; and a sister, Deloris Hollingsworth of Statesboro, Ga.Social-distancing will be observed during the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.Funeral: graveside, Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial: Brewton Cemetery.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, December 1 2021

