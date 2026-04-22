Obituary - Oliver Bill “Sarge” Washington

Mr. Oliver Bill “Sarge” Washington, age 64, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.

A native of Effingham County, Georgia, Oliver was raised in Rochester, New York, and later resided in Chatham County.

He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, where he served honorably, including during the war in Kuwait, and later retired with distinction. He was also a dedicated member of American Legion Post 90.

Oliver was a man of faith who joined The Gospel Truth Word of God Holiness Church, Inc., in February 2008, under the leadership of Pastor Pamela Mikell and Elder Anthony Mikell.

He had a deep passion for life and brought joy to those around him through his love of singing, dancing, cooking and celebrating with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his fiancée, Willie Mae Simmons of Statesboro, Ga.; his daughter, Monique Washington of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Kenya, Neisha, Aliya, Neveyah and Gregory; and his siblings, Elzina McCullough of Rochester, New York; Shawn D. Washington Rogers (Russel Walker) and Daniel Simmons, both of Statesboro, Georgia; and Clara Jamaira Rozix, James Simmons and JoAnne Simmons, all of Rochester, New York; devoted friend and caretaker, Willie Mae Simmons of Statesboro, Ga. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, Ga.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Pamela Mikell, eulogist. Interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, Glennville, GA 30427.

In loving memory of Oliver Bill “Sarge” Washington, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in support of children fighting cancer. To give, please visit https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Thank you for honoring his memory through compassion and care for others.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, April 23, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.