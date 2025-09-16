Obituary - Niza Lee Jones

Niza Lee Jones, age 97, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.

Born on September 3, 1928, in Colquitt, Georgia, Niza was the daughter of the late Lonnie Calvin George and Niza Sheffield George. She graduated from Miller County High School in 1945.

She was preceded in death by her five brothers, Winifred, Eugene, Amos, Bob and Charlie.

She was the oldest girl of seven children and loved standing by her mother and watching her cook. Niza's cooking was loved by her husband, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also loved working with flowers and was a master at growing things. She transplanted grass from her home growing up to her home in Statesboro, and had a lovely yard.

After her two sons got older, she went to Statesboro Beauty School and opened Niza's Beauty Shop, which she operated for over 30 years doing hair for many, forming lifelong friendships.

Niza was a charter member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved her Sunday School Class and all her church family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family unconditionally and was very proud of all of them.

Her beloved husband of 69 years, Willis R. Jones, preceded her in death in 2020.

Niza is survived by two sons, Danny Jones (Dottie) of Statesboro and John Jones (Donna) of Valdosta, Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Russell Jones (Meredith), Adam Jones (Hailey), Bonnie Ryckman (Judson), David Jones (Maryanna), Sally Jones and Kelly Jones. Additional survivors include her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Davis and John Russell Jones, Duncan, Portland and Mabel Jones, Vivian, Henry and Samuel Ryckman and Dickson, Graham and Ann Bishop Jones. Niza is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Vaticalos of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, 720 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A service celebrating Niza's life followed at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson officiating.

Pallbearers were Russell Jones, Adam Jones, David Jones, Judson Ryckman, Duncan Jones and Jonny Owens.

A graveside service followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers, Nera Huff, Gwen Williams, Rosa Rawls, Pearl Johnson and Teresa Rawls. Also, much appreciation for the wonderful care Niza received at The Lodge at Bethany.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2025

