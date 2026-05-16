Obituary - Myra June (Nancy) Boyett Freeman

Mrs. Myra June (Nancy) Boyett Freeman passed away Thursday, May 14, 2026, at her home under the care of her daughter Teresa and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Nancy was born in Portal, GA, in 1942 to the late Jim and Lila Boyett and grew up in Bulloch County. In 1960, she married Harry Freeman after meeting him while waiting tables at Franklin’s Restaurant. They had a happy, loving marriage and had four children.

Nancy was a charter member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church and faithfully served her Lord and Savior there. She was Wednesday night supper coordinator planning, purchasing, preparing and serving weekly meals, often with the help of her sons and grandson. She taught preschool Sunday School and shared her love with many children.

Nancy’s life was well-lived, with her faith in Jesus Christ at the center. She loved her family well, enjoyed preparing meals, baking goodies or frying apple tarts for them. She enjoyed being outside, doing yard work, planting her garden, and hauling and burning limbs. She was often at the farmer’s market on Saturdays selling grits, pound cakes, and apple tarts. She was an excellent seamstress and the best ever babysitter for her grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents, and brothers James (Skeet) Boyett, Ray Boyett and Robert Boyett.

She is survived by her sons Stacey (Paula) Freeman, Tim (Kim) Freeman, Steven (Beth) Freeman, and daughter Teresa Witt; ten grandchildren, Matthew Witt, Jonathan (Keasler) Witt, Riley Witt, Erin (Victor) Fleifel, Joshua (Kaleigh) Freeman, Anna (Win) Lee, Lily Grace Freeman, Thomas Freeman, Hunter (Kaylee) Collins, and Faye Beth (Dennis) Reddick; seven great-grandchildren; a brother Tommy Boyett, and sisters Miriam Adams and Faye (Billy) Stanfield.

The family will receive visitors Monday at 1 p.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Nicky McCreary will officiate. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and family friend Brian Hendley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 23805 US Hwy 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461, or the charity of your choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.