Obituary - Ms. Mattie Mae “Delwoo” Mutcherson

Ms. Mattie Mae “Delwoo” Mutcherson, age 65, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation in Statesboro, Georgia, under the care of Affinis Hospice.

A native of Bryan County, Ms. Mutcherson was a devoted member of the House of God Church in Pembroke, Georgia.

She will be remembered for her love of music and her joy in spending quality time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Theresa Mutcherson of Claxton, Georgia; and LaShawea Blackmon of Pembroke, Georgia; her father, Thomas “T.J.” Mutcherson Sr. of Pembroke, Georgia; sisters, Vanessa Smith, Eloise Perry and Ruthie Mae (Mike) Byrd, all of Pembroke, Georgia; and Claire Mae Hines of Davenport, Iowa; brothers, Thomas (Jacqueline) Mutcherson Jr., Willie Mutcherson and Donald Mutcherson, all of Pembroke, Georgia; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever treasure her memory.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 2 p.m. at House Of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA 31321, with Elder Kevin C. Thompson, eulogist. Interment will be held at Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



