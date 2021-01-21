Obituary - Ms. Jane Alice Ash

Ms. Jane Alice Ash of Oliver passed Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at the Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville.Jane was born in Savannah to George Brinson Sr. and Geraldine Howard Ash on May 4, 1959. She was reared in Oliver on the family farm and was brought up in the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church.She was a graduate of Screven County High School and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Due to a family crisis, she left college to care for her mother.Her enjoyment of horticulture led to her owning and operating a nursery in Oliver for many years.Determined to finish her education, she enrolled in one of the first classes of the veterinary technology program at Ogeechee Technical College and obtained an associate of applied science degree.Afterwards, she utilized her knowledge in animal hospitals in the Southeast.On June 12, 2018, she began a new career as a jail deputy with the Effingham County Sheriff's Department, where she served with distinction. Her genuineness led to her being revered and well thought of by her peers and those incarcerated.While not working, she spent all her time on her farm loving and caring for her animals.She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gerald Brinson Sr. and a stillborn infant.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tracy J. and Delacy Woods of Lawton, Okla.; grandchildren, Marcus Woods and Logan Woods of Rapid City, S.D.; sister and brother-in-law, Donna A. and Sam Woolwine of Chattanooga, Tenn.; nephews, G.B. and Cheryl Ash of Oliver and Benjamin and Marion Neely of Charleston; niece, Jennifer Ash of Summerville; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nichole Ash of Marietta, Ashley Story of Stilson, Haley Story of Statesboro, Brandon Story of Oliver, Adam Neely, Greer Neely, William Neely, all of Charleston; and Tyler Knight of Summerville.The graveside service will be held in Little Ogeechee Baptist Church Cemetery on January 23rd, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Vernon Edenfield officiating.The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.Interment will follow, with full honors.In consideration of safety concerns regarding coronavirus, please wear a face mask if in attendance.Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Barrs, Jack Mock, Clayton Marsh, Jeffrey Marsh, Bill Counts, Chris Thompson and Jeren Brown.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328; or at www.heart.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



