Obituary - Ms. Ernestine Lester

Ms. Ernestine Lester, age 69, passed on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Ga. She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Fulton County.She was a member of Rehovia Baptist Church. She was employed with A.M.S. Services of Atlanta, Ga.She is survived by her children: Tisha (Orias) Williams, Sherman Smith, John Lester and Rosa Lester, all of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Gladys (Harry) Campbell and Linda Faye Michael, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Jewell (Linda) Smith, Ernest Smith, Larry Smith, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and James Smith of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Paul Benton will be the eulogist.We will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2021

