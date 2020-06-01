Obituary - Ms. Cathy Turner Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Cathy Turner Deal, age 66, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native lived in the Statesboro area most of her life. She was a 1972 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following her graduation, Cathy attended Swainsboro Technical College and graduated in 1973 with a business education degree. She worked for many years with Walmart until becoming disabled in 2013.She was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church and had attended Eastern Heights Baptist Church.In her younger years, Cathy enjoyed horseback riding.Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, J.R. and Betty Rushing Turner.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law and their child, Jamie and Ali Deal and Mailyn James Deal, all of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law and their children, Lori and Wally Lee, Logan Lee, Ashley (Mike) Davis, Zachary Lee, Amber Price, Gavin Lee and Jordan Lee, all of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, a sister, Peggy Turner Beachum of Statesboro; two uncles and aunts, Johnny and Linda Rushing of Statesboro and Denny and Bonnie Rushing of Marco Island, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a service at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



