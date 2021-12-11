Obituary - Mrs. Veleria Evon Lane Harden

Mrs. Veleria Evon Lane Harden was born March 30, 1930, to the late Rev. Charlie and Rubye Jones Lane. She gained her heavenly wings on Monday, December 6th, surrounded by her family in Tallahassee, Fla.Mrs. Harden grew up in Jenkins County, Ga. She graduated from Aarons Industrial School in 1946. During that same year, she married Henry Deal Harden and moved to the Portal area in Bulloch County.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Henry Deal Harden Sr.; brother, Charlie Lane Jr.; and son-in-law, Glenn Willis.Left to cherish her memory are her three devoted children, Henry Deal (Julia) Harden Jr., Washington, D.C.; Charles T. (Eddye) Harden, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Patricia Willis, Atlanta, Ga. She also is remembered by her three grandsons, Roderick (Susan) Zheng-Harden, Los Angeles, Calif.; Justin Harden, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Jared Harden Willis, Atlanta, Ga.; and two great-grandchildren, Saafir Harden, Pensacola, Fla.; and Zoe Zheng-Harden, Los Angeles, Calif. She leaves a loving sister, Lois H. Kirkland, Millen, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A celebration of life will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 14th, at Lane Grove Baptist Church, 4594 Georgia Highway 121, Millen, GA.Following COVID-19 protocols, there will be limited seating and masks are mandatory.A viewing will be held on Monday, December 13th, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, 58 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, GA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, Inc., in memory of Mrs. Veleria L. Harden, at https://www.willowhillheritage.org/support or mail checks to 4235 Willow Hill Road, Portal, GA 30450.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



