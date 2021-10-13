Obituary - Mrs. Vanessa Lonon Wright

Mrs. Vanessa Lonon Wright, age 52, of Dublin, Ga., passed on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her residence.She was a Bulloch County native but resided in Laurens County for many years.She was a 1988 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. She received a degree in emergency medical technician (E.M.T) in 1995 from Southeastern Technical Institution in Vidalia, Ga.She was employed with Caring Hands Health Care of Dublin, Ga., as a healthcare worker.She attended the Williams Chapel Baptist Church of Dublin, Ga.She is survived by her husband, Anthony Wright of Dublin, Ga.; mother, Barbara Lonon of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Eddie Lamont of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Trisha (Javis) Mays of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Franklin (Cynthia) Lonon and Larry (Tia) Lonon, both of Statesboro, Ga.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 197 Antioch Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415, with the Rev. Richard Lawrance, presiding, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2021

