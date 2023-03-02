Obituary - Mrs. Terri Slappey Barnes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Terri Slappey Barnes of Statesboro, Ga., passed away following a short illness on February 26, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 16, 1948, in Atlanta, Ga.

Terri graduated high school in Charlotte, N.C., and later graduated from Georgia Southern College in 1975.

Terri enjoyed reading, history, genealogy and spending time with Ronald, her husband, and their grandchildren.

She was affectionately known as “Terri-Mama” and “Mom” by her children and as “T” by her grandchildren.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Wynell (Rowell) Slappey; her paternal grandparents, Thomas W. Slappey and Frances Bonner Slappey; and her maternal grandparents, Henry Grady Rowell and Edna Williams Rowell.

Terri is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ronald Barnes of Statesboro, Ga.; her five children, Harley C. "Ley" Crawford Jr. (Jennifer) of Sanford, N.C.; Mary Crawford Wambold (Todd) of Buford, Ga.; Patrick Lorden (Stacey) of Portal, Ga.; Andrew Lorden (Xandria) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Elizabeth Grimaldi (Tony) of Livonia, Mich. Terri’s legacy is shared through her 11 grandchildren, Kenith Lowry (Meg) of Tucson, Ariz.; Katlyn Crawford Cole (Karson) of Sanford, N.C.; Harley (Carter) Crawford III of Tucson, Ariz.; Abel Crawford and Rori Crawford of Sanford, N.C.; Ella Wambold of Buford, Ga.; Nathan, Abigail and Victoria Lorden of Portal, Ga.; Xaina and Alana Lorden of Statesboro, Ga.

There will be a private service for family and friends this weekend.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



