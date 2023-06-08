Obituary - Mrs. Rose Ann Sargent Middleton

The funeral service for Mrs. Rose Ann Sargent Middleton will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Cumberland United Methodist Church, 163 South Coit Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Mrs. Middleton was born March 2, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina. She passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

She was the widow of the Rev. James Cole Middleton and the mother of Dr. Janice (Victor) Munn and Dr. Andrea Matthews.

Mrs. Middleton was a retired teacher of 30 years in the Bulloch County School System.

Statesboro Herald, June 9, 2023

