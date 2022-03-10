Obituary - Mrs. Phyllis “Joan” Smith Lee

Mrs. Phyllis “Joan” Smith Lee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with family members by her side while under the care of Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Georgia.Joan, pronounced JoAnne, was born on July 29, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Henry John Schmidt “Smith” and Verna Helvey Schmidt “Smith”. She grew up in Nebraska and it was there that she met the love of her life, Carl W. Lee, during a babysitting job for some of Carl’s friends. It was truly love at first sight and Carl, being a native of Statesboro, soon took his bride back to Georgia, where they shared their life together for almost 60 years.Joan became a fixture at Medical Center Pharmacy in Statesboro, where she loved, cared and gave back to her community from 1968 until 2003, when she was diagnosed with cancer.She will be remembered for her big heart but also her perfectionism. “You’re not doing it right” was a common saying if you were not doing it like Joan did it.Joan was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where at church dinners the most important question asked was always, “Where is Joan’s macaroni and cheese?" She loved cooking and baking for her family as well as others in the community. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, she loved the old Westerns on television, but the Atlanta Braves would preempt all other television shows. She was their number one fan.Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her sisters, Charlotte Grimsby, Stephanie Schmidt and Cleo Dickson; and her brother, Eugene Schmidt.She loved and was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.She leaves behind her children, Debra Lee Parrish (Johnny) of Metter, Ga.; Bennie Lee (Wanda) of Statesboro, Ga.; Steven Lee (Addie) of Beaufort, S.C.; Perry Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; and Wally Lee (Lori) of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Andy Parrish (Heather), Jason Parrish (Jessica), Steven “Michael” Lee Jr. of Beaufort, S.C.; Andrea LaBonte (David) of Beaufort, S.C.; Dana Lee of Camarillo, Calif.; Ben Lee (Lindsay) of Statesboro, John Lee of Statesboro, Ashley Davis (Michael), Zachary Lee (Amanda), Amber Price, Gavin Lee, Jordan Lee and Logan Lee; her great-grandchildren, Lily-Ann Parrish, Emma-Lee Parrish, Paisley Parrish, McKinley Parrish, Adalee Parrish, Maliyah Davis, Kaden Davis, Brayden Lee, Cameron Lee, S.M. “Tripp” Lee III, Brian Gollihugh, Kyla Gollihugh, Eva LaBonte, Serena Batista, Juliet Alcantara and Byrdee Jo Lee; her sisters, Patty Wright and Dorothy Jean Franz; her brother, Gaylan Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Deal Funeral Directors on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m.The graveside service at Macedonia Baptist Church will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Elder Jake Futch officiating.Pallbearers will be Mrs. Lee’s grandsons.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



