Obituary Mrs. Pearl Burns

Mrs. Pearl Elouise Gordon Burns departed this life on Monday, March 15, 2026, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Ga. She was born on October 19, 1924, in Screven County to the late Elisha Gordon Sr. and Pearl Kent Gordon.

She was a devoted, lifelong member of Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church. One of 15 children, she was the last surviving sibling.

Pearl married George Abram Burns on February 14, 1945. As young adults, they moved north in search of a better life. She was employed for nearly 30 years by Coach Leather Goods in New York City, where she operated a power sewing machine producing handbags.

Pearl was well-known for her cooking and enjoyed preparing delicious meals in her home for family members and friends. She also shared her cooking skills with her church during special events. In her later life, she enjoyed coloring and filled many coloring books with beautiful, vibrant colors.

Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, George; and by all of her siblings: brothers, David (Effie), Douglas (Iradell), Rufus (Inez), Reggie “RJ” (Robbie Lou), Benny (Eloise), Hollis C. (Annabelle), Dennis (Jerusha/Mary), Elisha (Minnie Lee/Anna); and sisters, Hollistene (Willie V.) and Milkie (Theodore “TR”). Also, four young siblings that did not live beyond infancy, Margaret, Evelyn, Charlie and Virginia Maude.

Pearl is survived by her son, Clarence (Barbara) of Lexington, S.C.; grandchildren, Ayanna Israel (Nahum) of Chicago, Ill.; Jonathan Burns of Lexington, S.C.; and Emily Burns of Atlanta, Ga. She also leaves four great-grandchildren to cherish her memory, Zerahkyah Israel, Tesher Israel, Yaphet St. Martin and Elianna St. Martin, all of Chicago. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. in Statesboro, GA.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Sylvania, GA. Burial will follow in Friendship Memorial Park, Sylvania, GA.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2026

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