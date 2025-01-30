Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Allene Graham Parrish

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Allene Graham Parrish, age 83, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Millen, Ga., native was a 1959 graduate of Jenkins County High School. Patricia attended Wesleyan College on a music scholarship and graduated from the University of Georgia.

She lived in several cities, including Waycross and Winston-Salem before moving to Columbus, and lived there for over 30 years.

Mrs. Parrish was the public relations director for Goodwill in Columbus, the director of the Columbus Arts Council and a member of Civic Choral at Columbus College.

She moved to Bulloch County in 1993 and was a member of the Pittman Park United Methodist Church and a member of the Michael Braz Choir and the Pittman Park church choir.

Mrs. Patricia was a resident of The Lodge at Bethany.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Johnny Parrish of Statesboro; two daughters, Bonnie Allene (Jeff) Roginsky or Marietta, Ga.; and Patricia "Patti" and Michael Schmidt of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, John E. (Rachel) Parrish III of Richmond, Va.; and six grandchildren, Thomas Roginsky, Sarah Ann Roginsky, Conor Schmidt, Molly Schmidt, Jazmen Alley and Hayley Parrish. One sister-in-law also survives, Joan Graham of Warner Robbins, Ga.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating, followed by a visitation in the church fellowship hall.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Pittman Park Fellowship Class.

Inurnment will be in private.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church Choir, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





