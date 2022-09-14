Obituary - Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood

Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022, at her residence.

She was born November 18th, 1935, in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson.

She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while her father served his country for four years during World War II.

She attended school in Darian and graduated from Darian High School in 1952. She graduated from Georgia Teachers College in 1956 with a BS in Education.

Mrs. Hood taught school in Chatham County then sixth grade at Southeast Bulloch Middle School for 10 years prior to retirement.

Mrs. Hood met her future husband, James Monroe Hood, at the Skate-R-Bowl in Statesboro in 1952, and following their graduation from college, they married in Townsend, Georgia, in September of 1955.

She loved serving others and gave her life to the Lord at age 13. She attended First Baptist Church in Statesboro, starting in 1968, and was a member of the Alathean Sunday School Class until her death.

Mrs. Hood always said she was blessed with her health and wealth and wanted to share and serve others. She loved the Lord and served Him through her words and deeds.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Mrs. Hood is survived by her three children, David (Deena) Hood of Tifton, Daniel Hood of Statesboro and Denise Hood of Holly Hill, Fla. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Hood of Colbert, Ga.; Elaine (Michael) Mock of Statesboro, Tyler (Laurie) Hood of Smyrna, Ga.; Katelyn (Will) Gibson and Kelsey (Hunter) McCullough, all of Evans, Ga.; Nathan Darley of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and Steven Darley of Orlando, Fla. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren, Tucker and Aubrey Hood of Colbert, Chase Martin of Statesboro and Elle and Adeline Hood of Smyrna. Another great-grandchild is expected soon.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Joiner-Anderson Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Hood, Tyler Hood, Steven Darley, Nathan Darley, Mike Darley and Hunter McCullough.

Honorary pallbearers will be Elaine Mock, Katelyn Gibson, Kelsey McCullough and the Alathean Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Statesboro FBC Building Bund or FBC Alathean Sunday School Class, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

