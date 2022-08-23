Obituary - Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins

MILLEN, Ga. -- Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, Ga.She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen and Bryan Weatherford of Canton; as well as nine great-grandchildren.MayBelle was born in Millen on January 2nd, 1930, to Lewis E. and Polly W. Suggs.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, L.W. “Dub” Wiggins; her sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Oxford, Annie Lee Rabitsch, Jutson Suggs, Albert Suggs, Frank Suggs, Quinnie Suggs and Lewis E. Suggs Jr.MayBelle was quite a wonderful and successful businesswoman in Millen. She worked for Jockey, managed the Pal Theatre, was a Sears Catalog Store merchant and for over 40 years, owned and operated a tax preparation business as an H&R Block franchisee and then as a self-employed accountant.A memorial service and visitation will be held Thursday, August 25th, at 2 p.m. at her home church in Millen, West Millen Baptist Church, with the Rev. Andy Allen officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory, Statesboro, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2022

