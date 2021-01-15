Obituary - Mrs. Mary Agnes Spells Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Agnes Spells Williams, age 86, departed this earthly life Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Frank Duncan and Corine Johnson Spells. She was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and a homemaker.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jackie Donnell Lee; and a daughter, Carolyn Farley.Those left to cherish her memories are: her husband, George Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Maggie Lee, Katrina (Jewell) Hendley, Randolph (Julie) Lee, Nick (Desiree) Lee, Arthur Lee, Sabrina (Randy) Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Karina (Ellis) Brown, Aiken, S.C.; a brother, M.L. (Mildred) Spells, Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Gladys Reese and Ruthie Mae Hall, both of South Florida; and Sudie Lee Spells, Statesboro, Ga.; 20 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Mary Agnes Spells Williams will be held Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. The Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor; and Minister Jermane Dukes, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2021

