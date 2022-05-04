Obituary - Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Furtado

Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Furtado, age 82, passed away quietly Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Southeast Georgia Regional Health System in Brunswick, Ga., after an extended period of health issues.Martha was born May 24, 1939, in Savannah, Ga., to William Gardner Perry and Helen Ruth Williams Perry.She met Daniel C. Furtado, who was stationed at Hunter Army/Air Force Airfield, in 1954 and they soon married and began the journey of life together. They had the adventure of living in various locations while Dan was stationed in Savannah, Ga., Vacaville, Calif., (Travis Air Force Base); Bangor, Maine, (Dow Air Force Base); and Bossier City, La., (Barksdale Air Force Base).When Dan retired from the Air Force, the family moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1973.Martha was a supporting career military wife and often bared the sole responsibility of running the household and raising the three children while Dan was serving on calls of duty away from home, sometimes for months at a time.She did volunteer work and was involved in the children’s participation in the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and various extracurricular activities.She and Dan taught their children to become good losers as well as understated winners, whether it was family cards, board games or team sports.Martha and Dan enjoyed numerous activities together, including bowling, golf, bridge and pinochle, and were both highly competitive. They especially had a shared passion for tending to their yard and were often spotted by passersby tending to its landscape and beautiful gardens.Martha had a highly successful career with Avon Products, starting as a representative in Louisiana, and was very quickly promoted through the ranks to become a district manager in Louisiana, and then later when they moved to Georgia. Martha was consistently ranked at the top of her sales division, and won numerous accolades and growth achievement awards.She was a natural leader, fantastic teacher and loved conducting sales meetings and creative approaches to motivate and develop the confidence and performance of the representatives in her district.Martha was “all in” and excelled at everything that she decided to do.She was a great cook, skilled seamstress, proficient in needlework (she made numerous heirloom pieces that she gave to her children and grandchildren) and an accomplished gardener.She kept up-to-date with news and politics. She loved to engage in robust debate, never too shy about sharing her opinions and would always try her darndest to sway someone with an opposing point of view. In her heyday, she could be a force to be reckoned with!She had a soft spot for 4-legged furry creatures, especially cats, and was “Mom” to many legions of strays through the years. Each had their own name and were very special. The luckier ones got the royal treatment when they became “house” cats and were spoiled rotten.Martha is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Daniel C. Furtado; parents and four of her five brothers, William Leslie, Kenneth Eugene, John Robert and Emmett Linton Perry.She is survived by her three children, Alice Elizabeth Furtado, Daniel C. Furtado Jr. (Melanie) and Valerie Louise Furtado Dukes; brother, Frank David (Marcy) Perry; grandchildren, Elise Dukes, Danielle and Daniel C. Furtado III; great-grandchildren, who she was fondly known as "Mimi”, Leah, Andrew and Mason; close first cousins, Sally Watson and Artie Nelson; and beloved pet, Sassy.The family wishes to thank Drs. Brian Moogerfeld and Jill Trumble for their dedication and excellent care. We would also like to thank the GHC Hospice staff and various caregivers including Sara, Kalyn and Donna, for their compassion and respectful care.Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Fox & Weeks Hodgson Chapel followed by a graveside service at noon at Hillcrest Abbey (East) Memorial Park with the Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating.In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please send remembrances in Martha’s honor to a local No-Kill Animal Shelter.She will be forever loved and missed by those who knew her and especially by her children.Please sign our online guestbook at foxandweeks.com.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



