Obituary - Mrs. Luree Collins Hendrix

Mrs. Luree Collins Hendrix, age 87, died on Monday, February 27th, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.Mrs. Luree was born on August 30th, 1935, in Metter, Ga., to the late Howell and Nettie Collins.She attended Metter High School, graduating in 1953.Mrs. Luree worked as a bank teller for 42 years before retiring in 1997 from BB&T.In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Mr. Robert “Bobby” Hendrix; and her two brothers and a sister-in-law, Edward Collins and Bill and Thelma Collins.Mrs. Luree is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Dale Lanier of Portal; her grandson and his wife, Clay and Pattie Lanier of Claxton; her two great-grandchildren, Gracie and Gavin Gibson; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Ben Gay officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Joey Woods and Clay Lanier.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



