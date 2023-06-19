Obituary - Mrs. Linda Williams Deal

Mrs. Linda Williams Deal, age 71, died on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Metter, Ga., following a brief illness.

Linda was born in Cordele, Ga., on December 13th, 1951, to the late Terrence Williams and Dicy Strickland Williams.

She was a 1969 graduate of Statesboro High School and later earned a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University in 1978.

She worked at Georgia Southern for a few years, at Belk, and later at Pineland in Statesboro.

She loved music, was gifted at writing poetry and loved her church at Middleground Primitive Baptist.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents as well as a brother, Wade Williams.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rusty Deal of Statesboro; her daughter, Wendy Hendrix of Statesboro; her brother and sister-in-law, Carroll and Atha Williams of Huntsville, Ala.; and her niece and nephews, Allison Williams Hall, Brent Williams and Josh Williams.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Buck Grantham officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Dannacher, Travis Deal, Andy Deal, Jerry Fordham, Danny Jones and Barry Strickland.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to either the Lions Club at https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate; or to Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, 7198 Burkhalter Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2023

