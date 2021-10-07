Obituary - Mrs. Lillie Maud Bazemore

Mrs. Lillie Maud Bazemore of Sylvania passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was 101 years old. She was the first centenarian in her family and one of the oldest living Americans.She was born on April 4, 1920, in Screven County, Georgia, to the late Horace Greely Waters Sr. and Daisy Sowell Waters.She grew up on the family farm and lived through The Great Depression and the significant events of the 20th and 21st centuries.She married Horace L. Bazemore and they created a family with their son, Hubert, and daughter, Helen.She worked for and retired from the White Stag Company, now the Warnaco Company, in Sylvania.She continued to enjoy her life into her eleventh decade with crafts and word and jigsaw puzzles.She enjoyed time with her family and her favorite moments usually included a fishing line, fish that were biting and a clear sky. She almost always caught the most fish.Preceding her in death were her parents, her stepmother, Cora Dickey Waters; her husband, Horace L. "Buck" Bazemore; her sisters, Calista Grovenstein, Alice Grovenstein, Inez Grovenstein; and her brother, Talmadge Waters; and first-born son, Lavon.Surviving her are her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Mike Kile of Sylvania; her son and daughter-in-law, Hubert and Anne Bazemore of Douglasville, Georgia; and her brother and sister-in-law, Horace G. and Sophie Waters of Sylvania; her grandchildren, Ashley Bazemore, Alyson Dickerson (Brett Dickerson), Janie Bailey and Julie Collins (Berry Collins); her great-grandchildren, Amber Bailey, Lonnie Bailey, Wynn Dickerson and Dylan Dickerson; and many special nieces and nephews.A celebration of life and homegoing service will be held to honor Lillie on Saturday, October 9, at McBride United Methodist Church in Sylvania with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. A Southern Favorites lunch will follow. Please join us for this time of remembrance and connection as we honor her centenarian milestone.The service will be outside in accordance with COVID recommendations and will be tented to provide shelter.Pallbearers will be Lonnie Bailey, Brett Dickerson, Barry Collins, Max Burns, Donnie Teston, Chip Bazemore and Johnny Boston.Honorary pallbearers will be Madelyn Brown, Olin Boyd, Will Boyd, Ben Boyd, Bo Bazemore, Horace E. Waters, Rusty Black, Sally Alloways, Debbie Godbee, Jan Austin, Dorothy Glisson, Zondra Overstreet, Larice Bord, Exlie Kelley, Michael Oliver, Donnie Mallard, John Hasty Brunson and Sue Pyle.Remembrances in her honor can be made to McBride Church, in c/o Johnnie Reddick at 320 Whitehill Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2021

