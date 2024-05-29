Obituary - Mrs. Jewel Allen

Mrs. Jewel Allen, age 78, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

She was a Bulloch County native and retired from Georgia Southern University as a custodian.

Jewel was a member of the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the Usher Board.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Gordon-Caldwell.

She is survived by her children, David Carl (Debra) Smith, Augusta, Ga.; Wonda (Ronald) Rawls and Jeffery Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Henrietta Whitfield, Statesboro, Ga.; brother, James Garbett, Tampa, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Summer Hill Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Raphele Smith, pastor.

Jewel will lie in state from noon until 1 p.m.

Interment will be at the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 30, 2024

