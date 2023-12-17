Obituary - Mrs. Jane Lane Corbett

Statesboro – Mrs. Jane Lane Corbett, age 72, died Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility.

The Jenkins County native was a 1969 graduate of E.C.I. in Twin City. Following graduation, Jane worked for several years with the Guido Evangelistic Association in Metter. She then began her 40 year banking career, working with First Bulloch Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and last with Renasant Bank, retiring in 2017.

Jane continued to stay busy, she worked with her brother Ricky at his Dental practice in Statesboro until her health failed and she retired in 2021.

She was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served for over 15 years as a children’s Sunday School teacher and she was a member of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class.

Jane will be remembered for her love and service to others, she truly had a servant’s heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin Lane, Jr. and Annie Willie Johnson Lane.

Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Steve Corbett of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ezra Price of Swainsboro and Peggy and Jeff Miller of Wes Minister, S.C.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Steve and Ann Lane of Garfield and Ricky Lane and Stephanie Childs of Statesboro; a niece Kristle Wheeler of Swainsboro; her nephews, Zachary Lane of Denver, CO, Ellis Lane of Atlanta, Justin Lane of Statesboro, Parker Lane (Emily) of Garfield, Corey Lane of Garfield and Peyton Wheeler of Swainsboro and her best friend, Brenda Mascarello of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson funeral home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Collins officiating, assisted by Dr. Max Alderman.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will her nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.

Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2023

