Obituary - Mrs. Jade Elaine Hendrix

Mrs. Jade Elaine Hendrix, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2026, at Hospice Savannah, following a brief illness. Jade was born on September 5th, 1953, in Claxton, Ga., to Madison Edwin Jordan and Lyneve Burroughs (Jordan) Long.

She was an owner and operator of her family business, Pembroke Propane Gas Co., for many years until her retirement.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who treasured time spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gage Dyches; her father and a brother-in-law, Tracy Hendrix.

She is survived by her husband, Andy Hendrix of Statesboro; her mother, Lyneve Long; her children, Trent Webster (Shana) of St. Augustine, Fla.; Matthew Hendrix (Kerry) of Statesboro; and Dacia Dyches (Damian) of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Matthew Hendrix, Ayden Lynn Hendrix, Jordan Webster (Karli), Taylor Webster and Cain Dyches; her great-grandson, Tate Webster; her sisters, Donna Dubberly (Pat) and Traci Hendrix; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family received visitors on Monday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A graveside service and burial followed at Hendrix Hill Cemetery, 410 Ralph G. Hendrix Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Pallbearers were Brian Shuman, Corey Hendrix, Dalton Shuman, Lucas Shuman, Clay Gracen and Brian Thompson.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.