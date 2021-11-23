Obituary - Mrs. Grace Williams Garrick

Mrs. Grace Williams Garrick died peacefully on November 23, 2021, at Southern Manor under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mrs. Garrick was born on April 5, 1931, to Grady and Beatrice Williams and was raised in the Leefield Community.She married A.B. Garrick on August 21, 1948. She was a devoted wife and mother to three sons.She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and gardening.She was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Charlie and James Williams; stepfather, Felton Lanier; stepbrother, Jack Lanier; husband, A.B. Garrick; and son, David Garrick; and his wife, Rose.She is survived by her sons, Don (Karen) Garrick, Danny (Mattie) Garrick; grandchildren, Michelle Smith, Elizabeth Cypert, Brooke Foster, Kristen Williams, Daniel Garrick, Brent Garrick; six great-grandchildren, a special cousin, Kathy Garrick; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family of Mrs. Garrick wish to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Southern Manor. The care, love and compassion that they provided over the past five years will never be forgotten.They also wish to express their gratitude to the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for the excellent care and support that they provided.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



