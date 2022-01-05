Obituary - Mrs. Gertrude Lovett McCullough

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Gertrude Lovett McCullough, age 67, passed into rest Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Lois Lovett and John Raymond Byrd.She was a member of the Stevens Temple CHHUTL, where she served under the leadership of the late Elder Paul Stevens and now Bishop Moses Lewis.She was a woman of faith and a homemaker.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Welton and Ricky Byrd; a niece, Candace Lovett; and a nephew, James Ronnie Mikell Jr.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 43 years, Daniel McCullough; five sons, Frank Daniel (Lucretia) McCullough and Myron McCullough, both of St. Cloud, Fla.; Welton McCullough, Vidalia, Ga.; Gavin (Jennifer) McCullough and Recardo McCullough, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three daughters, Tiffany (Corey) Hayton, Ciana McCullough and Ashley McCullough, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a godson, Anthony Edward; three brothers, Joseph Lovett Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; Joe Williams and Charles Williams, both of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.; two sisters, Ella Mae Frances Lovett and Caretha Lovett, both of Statesboro, Ga.; 21 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. McCullough will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Gertrude Lovett McCullough will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Stevens Temple CHHUTL. Bishop Moses Lewis, pastor; Minister Louis Potts, presiding, and Apostle Clayton A. Cowart, eulogist. Burial will follow in the Eastside Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID protocols will be followed. Masks will be mandatory.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



