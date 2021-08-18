Obituary - Mrs. Frances Brown Cruz

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Frances Brown Cruz passed into rest Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and her loving family.Mrs. Cruz resided in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, many years before moving to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2009.She was a retired employee of the Broward County Board of Education, where she worked as head custodian of the Martin Luther King Elementary School.She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.She leaves memories to be cherished by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jean Brown, Statesboro, Ga.; stepsisters, Dotsie Foster and Minnie Hines, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a stepbrother, Clarence Hilton, Daytona Beach, Florida; a brother-in-law, Vincent Foster, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a host of loving grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Cruz will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service and burial for Mrs. Frances Brown Cruz will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Cary Swanson officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021

