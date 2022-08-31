Obituary - Mrs. Eva Irene Allen Pitts

Mrs. Eva Irene Allen Pitts, age 90, passed away peacefully at Cedar Plantation in Metter, Ga., under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Eva was born on March 9th, 1932, in Register, Ga., to the late Mr. Litt Allen and Mrs. Edna Donaldson Allen.She was raised in Bulloch County and worked as a manager at several restaurants, most of her time spent at R.J.’s in Statesboro.She later worked for the City of Portal as the city clerk until her retirement.Eva was a devoted wife and mother and loved working in her yard, tending to flowers and gardening.In her later years, she loved her dogs and was famous for her red velvet cake and many other deserts.Eva was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Joseph L. “Dock” Allen and J.C. Allen.She is survived by her husband, Bobby Cecil Iler of Brooklet; her son, Randy A. Rowe of Statesboro; her two daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth “Libby” and Tommy Lewis of Nevils and Melissa and Richard Ryles of Hazlehurst; her eight grandchildren, Matthew Rowe (Christina), Paula Lewis, Katrina Kelehar (Michael), Duane Lewis (Misti), Josh Lewis (Kristjan), Christian Edwards (Allen), Karen Carr (Brad) and Maegan Kirkland (Austin); 11 great-grandchildren, Sawyer Rowe, Henry Rowe, Jesse Kelehar, Anna Lewis, Ariel Lewis (Joseph), Emma Lewis, Larsyn Lewis, Annie Edwards, Preston Edwards, Connie Carr and Shiloh Kirkland; and one great-great-grandchild, Kiersten Rodriguez.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Dean Robbins and the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating. Interment will be at Portal City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Matthew Rowe, Duane Lewis, Allen Edwards, Jesse Kelehar, Bobby Ivey and Jason Sapp.Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Nesmith, Richard Bowen, Bill Brown, Larry Motes, David and Jennifer Yates, Kenny Waters, Leonard Patrick, Wade McElveen, Casey Thompson, Buddy Burnette, as well as the employees of Cedar Plantation and Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Coastal Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 2603, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.