Obituary - Mrs. Essie L. Mincey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Essie L. Mincey passed peacefully into rest Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native of Statesboro, Georgia, was born in Dexter, Arkansas, to the late Booker T. and Jeanette Dowd Butler.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended Savannah State College.Mrs. Essie Mincey was a retired employee of Georgia Southern College (now University). She was a member of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a former church secretary, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school secretary and church clerk.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Mincey; a son, Kimberly O’Brian Mincey; siblings, Booker T. Butler Jr., J.C. Butler, Alvia Butler, Geneva McArthur, Sylvia Hall and Lugene Herrington.Those left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Debra C. Mincey, Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Mark Mincey, Stone Mountain, Ga.; two grandchildren, Ava Mincey and Joseph Mincey, both of Stone Mountain, Ga.; one sister, Lucy Braxton, Philadelphia, Pa.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Mincey will be held Monday, November 22, 2021m, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Essie L. Mincey will be held at 11 a.m Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Hill's Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Robert L. Johnson officiating. Burial will be held at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Services may be viewed via livestream at our Hill's Mortuary Facebook page.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



