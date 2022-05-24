Obituary - Mrs. Doris Lockerman Skinner

Mrs. Doris Lockerman Skinner, age 92, died on Friday, May 20th, 2022, at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Ga.Doris was born in Akron, Ohio, on September 7th, 1929, to Mr. Alex J. Lockerman and Mrs. Grace Sims Lockerman.Her family moved to Quincy, Fla., when she was 16. She graduated from high school in Quincy, Fla., and then earned a business degree from Lively Business School in Tallahassee, Fla.Doris began her career at a McCory’s 5-10 and then worked as secretary for the Florida Parole Commission, and later worked as secretary for First Baptist Church in Quincy, Fla., for 18 years, where she was very active teaching Sunday school and playing piano.She later owned and operated Westside Fashions for 17 years until her retirement.In 2000, Doris moved to Statesboro and then returned to Florida for a few years before coming back to Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, John Robert Skinner; a great-granddaughter, Cassady Rudd; and two sons-in-law, Zeke Staples and Ken Wagenbrenner.She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Emily Staples Hight and Ronnie Hight and Kathy S. Wagenbrennen; her grandchildren, Alexis Barnes, Alison Rudd (Sammy), Rob Staples (Jennifer T.) and DJ Staples (Jennifer C.); her great-grandchildren, Cody Rudd (Taylor), Courtney Rudd, Brittany Burns, Sarah Staples, Will Staples, Adelynn Staples, Jaysen Staples and Colton Faircloth; as well as five great-great-grandchildren.The family gives a special thanks to Ralph Cowart and the staff at Southern Manor for her excellent care over her last few months.The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 27th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters officiating, assisted by the Rev. Ricky Allen, DJ Staples and Rob Staples.The graveside services and burial will be on Saturday at Brinson Cemetery in Brinson, Ga.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



