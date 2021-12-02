Obituary - Mrs. Delphine Evans

Mrs. Delphine Evans, age 59, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her residence.She was a Bryan County native and a 1980 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.She was employed with the University Of Georgia Skidaway Campus of Savannah, Ga.She attended the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church of Pembroke, Ga.She is survived by her husband, Willie Fred Evans of Pembroke, Ga.; daughters, Daleisa (Demoia) Davis of Midway, Ga.; and Damonica Evans of Pembroke, Ga.; seven sisters, Sandra Sawyer of Savannah, Ga.; Isabelle Larry, Resslee Lott, and Patricia Furman, all of Pembroke, Ga.; Burlean Carter of Littleton, N.C.; Tena Lott and Rosa (David) Shatteen, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Kelpsie (Cecilia) Lott of Savannah, Ga.; two aunts, Betty Givens of Dover, Delaware; and Linda Bush of Bronx, N.Y.; and one uncle, Willie J. Lavant Sr. of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Ellyce Davis, Amina Davis, Journey Davis, all of Midway, Ga.; Destiny Davis of North Carolina and Tania McCoy of Hinesville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held in the Pembroke Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021.The celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 895 Beautiful Zion Church Road, Pembroke, GA. The Rev. Ernest Harris, pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.The funeral service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



