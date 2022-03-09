Obituary - Mrs. Debra Smith Pease

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Debra Smith Pease, age 66, died Friday, March 4th, 2022, after a brief illness at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was born in Savannah, Ga., and was raised in Hinesville, Ga., where she graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1973. She attended college at Georgia Southern College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1978.She met her husband, Walter, there and they were married later that year.She began her teaching career in Claxton, Ga., and has also taught at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and Bulloch Academy.She opened a leather shop in downtown Statesboro called Westchester Leatherworks, where she created and sold beautiful pieces such as saddles and tack. Later, she worked for Southern States Cotton Gin, where she retired in 2001.Over the years, she has carried many titles. But the one that defines her the best is artist. She loved all things beautiful and interesting. She enjoyed creating things from many different mediums and was extremely talented.She enjoyed history, music, a good book, movies, fishing, ghost stories (well, any good story really), riding (horses, four wheelers, motorcycles, cars), traveling, gardening, animals of all kinds and cooking.She was very involved in the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, where she played a key role in the fair and livestock program. She was also the first ever female fair chairman.She served as secretary of the Georgia Hereford Association and was a member of the Georgia and National Pollettes for the Hereford Association. She was also a member of the Deep South Orchid Society.Most of all, she was a good mama and a devoted wife.She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Omagene Smith of Hinesville, Ga.Surviving is her husband, Walter Pease Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Leslie Pease and Emily Grooms (husband, Trent) of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Hannah and Grayson Pease, Emmett, Caroline and Gemma Grooms; brother, Brian (Shay) of Townsend, Ga.; and their sons, Cale (Morgan) of Savannah, Ga.; Cameron (Katy) of Hinesville, Ga.; and Carson of Savannah, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Jane (Danny) Hagan of Statesboro, Ga.; and their daughters, Susan (Charles) Patrick of Greenville, S.C.; Lisa (John) Sisson of Washington, Ga.; and Phillip (Lauren) Hagan of Savannah, Ga.The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 11th, 2022, from 11 a.m. until noon with funeral services immediately following at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Thomas Hendrix officiating.All friends and family are invited to join in food and fellowship at the Middleground Community Building following the service.She will be cremated with a celebration of life and ashes ceremony to be held at a later date.Honorary pallbearers: Paul Smith, Lee Mobley, Michael Gay, John Fields, Jess Smith, Haze Grooms and Kevin Boyd.Alternative to flowers, please consider donating to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



